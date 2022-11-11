11 Temple University students robbed in off-campus Philadelphia apartment, police say

By Tavleen Tarrant, CNN

Eleven students from Temple University in Philadelphia were held hostage and robbed by two masked men with handguns early Friday, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to a report at an off-campus property about 6 a.m.

The students had been sleeping when the two suspects broke in, rounded them up, and brought them to the property’s basement, police said.

One of the victims was tied up, the others were not, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said none of the students were injured.

Temple University spokeswoman Deirdre Childress Hopkins said the students were not physically harmed.

“The safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority,” said Childress Hopkins, adding that the university this week launched a program to help students “find off-campus housing that meets certain safety and security criteria.”

Police were looking for the suspects, who fled with cellphones, debit and credit cards in a stolen 2015 silver Lincoln MKZ.

