Gabby Petito’s family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s estate

By Sara Weisfeldt and Leyla Santiago, CNN

A Sarasota County judge ruled in favor of Gabby Petito’s family in a wrongful-death lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie Thursday morning.

The final judgment awards $3 million dollars to Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, as the administrator of the estate of Gabby Petito.

“The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer,” Patrick Reilly, attorney for Petito’s parents said in a statement to CNN. “No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie. Brian did not have $3 million; it’s an arbitrary number. Whatever monies they do receive will help Gabby’s family in their endeavors with the Gabby Petito Foundation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

