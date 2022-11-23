Skip to Content
Police say 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, in Maryland strip mall parking lot

By Amir Vera and Adrienne Winston, CNN

Four people were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a strip mall in Temple Hills, Maryland, including three teenagers, according to police.

One teenager is in serious condition, and two other teens and one adult are in stable condition, according to Prince George’s County Police Department spokesperson Emily Austin.

Police said the shooting took place at about 6:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of Iverson St. in Temple Hills.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

