An employee had a gun to her forehead, others ran for their lives: Witnesses describe the Chesapeake Walmart shooting

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Brian Todd, Paradise Afshar and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Though Jessie Wilczewski had only been working at the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart for a few days, her Tuesday night shift started like all the rest, with a routine team meeting in the break room.

But moments after that meeting began, Wilczewski found herself face to face with her team leader, who held a gun to her forehead after having shot her coworkers.

She managed to escape and make it back home to her 15-month-old, but she told CNN the night — and the sound of blood hitting the floor — keeps replaying in her head.

Six of her colleagues — including a teenager — were killed in the massacre after the gunman, who Chesapeake city officials identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, began indiscriminately firing into the room where employees had gathered for a meeting.

According to a statement from Walmart, Bing, was a “team lead” for the store’s overnight shift and had been employed with the company since 2010. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It’s horrible because it doesn’t stop. It doesn’t stop replaying when you leave the scene, it doesn’t stop hurting as much, it doesn’t stop,” Wilczewski told CNN’s Erica Hill Wednesday night after recounting the horrifying experience.

Five of the deceased victims were identified by city officials as Lorenzo Gamble; Brian Pendleton; Kellie Pyle; Randall Blevins; and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth deceased victim was a 16-year-old boy who authorities are not naming because he was a minor, the city said. They were all Walmart employees, a company spokesperson told CNN.

Employees had just clocked in when gunfire erupted

Wilczewski told CNN she noticed the shooter shortly after 10 p.m. She was listening to another team lead speak before she turned her head toward the doorway and saw Bing standing with a gun pointed at the crowd — an image she says at first didn’t register as real.

But then she began to feel her chest vibrating and her ears ringing as a stream of gunshots erupted, she said. Wilczewski leaped under a table while the gunman walked off down a nearby hallway.

“I didn’t want to be loud, I didn’t want him to hear me and make him mad and make him come back,” Wilczewski told CNN.

Around her, some coworkers were on the floor, while others were laying on chairs — all still. She said she knew many were likely not alive but Wilczewski stayed because she didn’t want to leave them alone.

“The sound of the droplets (hitting the floor),” she said, “It replays, and replays and replays and replays.”

When he came back, Wilczewski said the gunman told her to get out from under the table. She obeyed, putting her bag out first to indicate she didn’t have a weapon, and raised her arms.

“I slid from out underneath the table and I was shaking,” she said. “He just had the gun up to my forehead.”

And then, he told her to go home, pulling the gun away and aiming it at the ceiling.

“I got up real slow and I tried not to look at everybody on the ground … and I had to touch the door which was covered (in blood) and I walked out the double doors to where you can see the aisles of Walmart and … I just remember gripping my bag and thinking, ‘If he’s going to shoot me in the back, well he’s going to have to try really hard cause I’m running,’ and I booked it,” she said. “I booked it and I didn’t stop until I got to my car and then I had a meltdown.”

Employee Jalon Jones, 24, also ran out of the store to safety, after getting shot in his back. Jones’ mother, Kimberly Shupe, spoke to CNN affiliate WTKR Wednesday outside of the hospital where her son was in the ICU.

Shupe said her son recounted to her that what started as a normal day at work quickly changed when he saw the team leader’s gun and a bullet grazed Jones’ ear.

“That’s when he realized that he was being shot,” Shupe said. Jones made it to the front of the store, and when he got there, he was shot again, she said.

“That’s when he received help from another coworker that took him outside to her vehicle until the medics showed up,” Shupe said.

‘I had to make it home to my son’

Briana Tyler was also a new hire at the store. She had clocked into work shortly after 10 p.m. when she saw Bing standing in the doorway.

“Everybody was just waiting to, you know, figure out where they were going for the night and then all of a sudden you just hear ‘pa pa pa pa pa pa pa,'” Tyler told CNN.

After he started shooting, Bing didn’t speak or point the gun at anyone in particular, Tyler recalled.

“He just had a blank stare on his face and he just literally just looked around the room and just shot and there were people just dropping to the floor,” Tyler said.

It was a horrifying sight that’s been seared into her mind since.

“The two visions I can’t get out of my head are the vision of him shooting the gun and the smoke leaving,” Tyler said. “I’m watching the smoke leave the barrel of the gun and my friend bleeding out from her neck.”

The gunman continued shooting throughout the store, Tyler said, while everyone around her was screaming. She, too, couldn’t believe what was happening, until she saw injured friends on the ground and made a run for it.

“As I was running, it was just run, don’t trip, don’t fall, just run,” she said. “And I just knew I had to make it home to my son and as soon as I made it outside, I just called my mom.”

Donya Prioleau, who told CNN she’d heard Bing say “a lot of disturbing things” in the past, was also in the break room when the gunman entered.

Bing walked in and shot three of her friends “before I took off running. Half of us didn’t believe it was real until some of us saw all the blood on the floor,” she said.

Two slain victims and the shooter were found in the break room, while another was found at the front of the store, the city of Chesapeake said. Three others died at the hospital, officials said.

At least six more people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, one of whom remained in critical condition Wednesday, city officials said. Authorities were also working to determine whether there were any additional injuries that were self-reported.

A woman played dead to survive

Employee Kevin Harper narrowly missed an encounter with the gunman.

“I just left out the break room,” Harper says in a video posted to Facebook.

“(The gunman) just come in there, started capping people up in there. Started shooting, bro. … As soon as I left out the break room, he went in there, man. By the grace of God, yo,” Harper says, acknowledging his fortune in not being injured or worse.

Harper thought it was nothing at first but soon realized something was awry and fled, he says on the video, which appears to have been filmed in the store’s parking lot.

“Then, I started hearing him getting closer so … I booked it. I seen everybody run. I booked it, too,” he said. “I got up out of there.”

As he records, a woman in the background is heard telling him she played dead during the attack. Others join in the discussion, sharing information on those killed.

“He killed the girl in there and everything,” Harper says. “He came in there and just started spraying and s**t. … I’m sorry for the victims.”

The city said the shooter was armed with a handgun and multiple magazines. Police were working Wednesday to find out more about the suspect’s background and identify a possible motive.

Wilczewski said she thinks about how else she could have helped, how she could have changed Tuesday night’s outcome and wonders why the shooter let her go.

“It bothers me really, really bad. I don’t know why he did what he did,” she told CNN. “Because I could have sworn I was a goner.”

She also shared a message for the families of the two female victims, though she didn’t name them.

“I want to let you know, I could have ran out that door with everybody else that ran out that door and I stayed. I stayed so they wouldn’t be alone in their last moments,” she said. “I stayed, just so they wouldn’t be alone.”

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Curt Devine, Amanda Jackson, David Williams and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.