A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say



CNN

By Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Lauren del Valle and Mark Morales, CNN

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to state and local officials and court documents.

The name was confirmed to CNN by a federal law enforcement source as well as a court source in Pennsylvania, where records show Kohberger was arrested and arraigned Friday morning. The arraignment was in Monroe County, in the Pocono Mountains, a state official said.

The arrest in the fatal stabbing case was made by Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania, the law enforcement source told CNN.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho said it will hold a news conference Friday at 1 p.m. (4 p.m. ET) to announce developments in the investigation.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The November 13 killings in an off-campus home riveted the nation and shocked the small college town of Moscow, its first murder in seven years. The case prompted fear and anxiety in the community and student body, and questions mounted about the pace of the police investigation.

The arrest comes a day after police said they have received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews.

The students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 — were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.

Police have said they have been searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra thought to have been near the home early on November 13.

The home where the killings occurred will be cleaned up but remain an active crime scene under police control, authorities said Thursday.

Moscow police say they have worked with a property management services company to remove “potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence,” the update said. The home will be turned over to the property management company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Veronica Miracle, Brynn Gingras, Rebekah Riess and Jay Croft contributed to this report.