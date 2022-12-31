Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 12:31 PM

Shocking photos show the aftermath of a Connecticut car impaled by a guardrail

<i>Manchester Fire Rescue EMS</i><br/>A motorist was “miraculously” left with only minor injuries after a car was impaled by a guardrail in Manchester
Manchester Fire Rescue EMS
Manchester Fire Rescue EMS
A motorist was “miraculously” left with only minor injuries after a car was impaled by a guardrail in Manchester

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A motorist was “miraculously” left with only minor injuries after a car was impaled by a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, according to first responders.

The single-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 384 Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.

The guardrail separated and then impaled the vehicle, says the department. Shocking photos included in the Facebook post show the guardrail protruding from the side of a black sedan.

The guardrail “traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it,” according to the Facebook post.

The car’s occupant miraculously suffered only minor injuries, Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said. The occupant was transported to a hospital by fire department paramedics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content