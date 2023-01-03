5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine



Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field mid-game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, his team said. Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he was taken to a Cincinnati hospital where he remains sedated and on a ventilator. Following the incident, the NFL postponed the game, saying details on the next steps would come at an “appropriate time,” adding that the 24-year-old’s well-being is their top priority. Photos from the game show players on the field emotionally distraught after witnessing his collapse. Following the incident, the entire NFL community and football fans worldwide collectively shared messages of hope for Hamlin’s recovery.

2. Winter storm

A major multi-hazard storm barreling across the US is bringing the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest today. This comes just days after the storm system walloped California with dangerous flooding, forcing water rescues and evacuations. More than 12 million people across the South are currently under flood watches this morning, with the heaviest rainfall expected in parts of southwest Alabama and southeast Georgia. Meanwhile, more than 15 million people are under winter weather alerts from Utah to Wisconsin. Officials are urging people in the Plains to avoid unnecessary travel and to pack emergency kits in their vehicles to stay prepared.

3. House

The House is set to hold an election today for its new speaker. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is seeking to lock down the support necessary to secure the gavel — but the vote could turn into a contentious once-in-a-century floor fight. McCarthy currently does not have the support needed to win in the initial round of voting, meaning the race for speaker could go to multiple ballots — something that hasn’t happened since 1923. To be elected speaker, a candidate needs to win a majority of members who vote for a specific person on the House floor. That amounts to 218 votes if no member skips the vote or votes “present.” So far, at least five Republicans have vowed to oppose McCarthy, with nearly a dozen other GOP lawmakers publicly saying they’re still not there yet.

4. Times Square attack

The 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking New York police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges. Following the attack, a diary was found in the suspect’s backpack with a chilling message: “This will likely be my last entry,” and goes on to leave instructions for his burial. The diary expressed the suspect’s desire to join the Taliban and criticized his brother for joining the US military, sources said. According to the FBI, the suspect was on a terrorist watch list. Members of his family also became increasingly concerned about his desire to travel to Afghanistan to join the Taliban and reported this to police in December. However, he traveled to New York ahead of New Year’s Eve via Amtrak, so those travels did not trip any watch list databases.

5. Ukraine

An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian military and several other officials. The strike, which occurred in the Donetsk region, killed at least 63 Russian troops, making it one of the deadliest episodes of the war for Moscow’s forces. The attack has led to vocal criticism of Moscow’s military from pro-Russian military bloggers, who claimed that the troops lacked protection and were reportedly being quartered next to a large cache of ammunition, which is said to have exploded when the Ukrainian rockets hit the site. The Ukrainian army chief also said today that 40% of the territories occupied by Russia since the start of the invasion have been liberated.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Georgia realtor receives an invitation to play in the Masters by mistake

This man received a package holding the most prestigious letter in golf. Unfortunately, it was sent to the wrong person.

The most anticipated Broadway shows opening in 2023

Broadway fans, here are some of the highly anticipated musicals and plays premiering this year. (Spoiler alert: “Back to the Future: The Musical” may unleash a wave ’80s nostalgia.)

Celine Dion’s exclusion from ‘Greatest Singers List’ sparks outrage

Near, far, wherever you are, there’s anger over Celine Dion not being included on Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

Figure skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ dance during competition

A professional skater performed a routine inspired by the now-viral dance from Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday.” Watch clips from the performance here.

Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the US

A sarcophagus was smuggled from Egypt a few years ago, officials said. After a lengthy investigation, US authorities have returned the precious piece.

IN MEMORIAM

Fred White, a drummer for classic ’70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. With the band, Fred White won six Grammys and was nominated a total of 13 times, scoring trophies for best R&B instrumental performance for their 1979 track “Boogie Wonderland” as well as the same award for 1977’s “Runnin’.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

149

That’s how many women will serve in the 118th US Congress being sworn in today, setting a new record for female representation. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving. The new Congress also boasts the House of Representatives’ first Gen-Z lawmaker and the longest-serving woman in congressional history.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I want a family, not an institution.”

— Prince Harry, airing his grievances about the British royal family in a new interview clip released Monday from British network ITV. After making headlines most recently for their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the new clip shows the pair is expected to share even more details about their decision to step back from their royal duties.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Bears dancing in the forest

Did you know that bears shed their winter coats by “dancing” with their backs against trees? Watch this video to see their funny rhythm. (Click here to view)

