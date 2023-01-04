8 people, including 5 children, found shot to death in a southwest Utah home, officials say

By Amanda Musa, CNN

Three adults and five children were found shot to death Wednesday inside a home in rural southwest Utah, officials said.

Officers learned of the shooting deaths after responding to a welfare check at a home in the city of Enoch, which is about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City, according to a news release from Enoch city officials. All of the bodies were found inside the home, officials noted.

The investigation remains active, but city officials said they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, underscoring there are no suspects at large.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a tweet Wednesday.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also offered her condolences in a tweet saying, “What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight.”

CNN reached out to Enoch City Police for more information.

