Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé,’ arrested in Florida

A fugitive once featured on the reality show “90 Day Fiancé” was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Pennsylvania, had been on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list since June 2022. Police say Baltimore killed Kendell Jerome Cook at Cook’s barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in May 2021.

Baltimore was arrested in Davie, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, early Friday with a loaded handgun and drugs after fleeing a bar fight, the US Marshals said in a press release.

He is being held in Florida and facing local charges, according to the release.

CNN reached out to the Davie Police Department and is trying to locate an attorney for Baltimore.

Late Thursday night, Davie police were called about a bar fight involving a man with a knife who threatened to get a gun out of his car, the release said. The suspect fled as the passenger in a car driven by a woman. Police found the car early Friday, let the woman go, and arrested Baltimore. They said he had a loaded handgun, drugs, three fake ID cars, and gave them a fake name.

Baltimore’s fingerprints linked him to the murder warrant in Pennsylvania and his “most wanted” status, marshals said.

Marshals said Baltimore had worked for Cook as a barber until 2019 — the same year he appeared on “90 Day Fiancé,” the TLC reality show. (TLC is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Now that he is in custody, we can finally begin the court process where he will be facing first-degree murder charges” in Cook’s death, Sean McCormack, the district attorney in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, said in the marshals’ statement.

