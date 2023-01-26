Officers’ conduct in Tyre Nichols’ case reflects ‘a failing of basic humanity,’ Memphis police chief says, as nation braces for video release

By Jason Hanna and Chris Boyette, CNN

Memphis police officers’ conduct in the confrontation that preceded this month’s death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols “is a failing of basic humanity,” the Tennessee city’s police chief said as officials prepare to release video of the incident.

“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said in a YouTube video released Wednesday night.

“This incident was heinous, reckless, and inhumane. And in the vein of transparency when the video is released in the coming days, you will see this for yourselves.”

Nichols, 29, was hospitalized after Memphis police used force to arrest him January 7, and he died from injuries three days later, authorities said. Five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, were fired for violating policies on excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid, their department said, and a prosecutor has said a decision on whether to file charges is forthcoming.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family say he was severely beaten, citing video that the family was allowed to see earlier this week. He had “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to the attorneys, citing preliminary results of an autopsy they commissioned.

Other Memphis police officers are still under investigation for department policy violations related to the incident, Davis said without elaborating.

Anticipating public reaction to the body camera footage when it is released, the police chief urged citizens to be nonviolent even amid “our outrage and frustration.”

“I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest to demand action and results. But we need to ensure our community is safe in this process,” Davis said. “None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.”

The January 10 death of Nichols follows a number of recent, high-profile cases involving police using excessive force toward members of the public, particularly young Black men.

What led to Nichols’ arrest and death

Nichols, a Memphis resident, was pulled over by Memphis officers on January 7 on suspicion of reckless driving, police said.

As officers approached the vehicle, a “confrontation” occurred and Nichols fled on foot, police said. The officers pursued him and they had another “confrontation” before he was taken into custody, police said. Nichols then complained of shortness of breath, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died three days later, police said.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family who watched video of the arrest on Monday described it as a heinous police beating that lasted three long minutes. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Nichols was tased, pepper-sprayed and restrained and compared it to the Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King in 1991.

Two members of the city’s fire department were fired, in addition to the five police officers. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced an investigation into Nichols’ death and the US Department of Justice and FBI have opened a civil rights investigation.

Video of the incident could be released this week or next week, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN’s Laura Coates on Tuesday night, but he wants to make sure his office has interviewed everyone involved before releasing the video so it doesn’t have an impact on their statements.

Prosecutors are trying to expedite the investigation and may be able to make a determination on possible charges “around the same time frame in which we contemplate release of the video,” Mulroy said.

Nichols’ family wants the officers charged with murder, family attorney Antonio Romanucci told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday evening.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Nick Valencia, and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.