A video that could undermine Alex Murdaugh’s claim he was not at scene of killings is expected to be played in court as soon as today, source says

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh are expected to play highly anticipated footage in court as soon as Wednesday that could undercut the disgraced former attorney’s claim he was not present at the scene of the killings when his wife and son were murdered, according to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Court proceeded Wednesday with the continued testimony of Lt. David Britton Dove, a supervisor in the computer crimes center at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, who extracted all forensics from the phone of Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son Paul, as well as those belonging to Alex Murdaugh and his wife Maggie.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office — which is prosecuting the case due to the Murdaugh family’s decades-old ties with the local solicitor’s office — teased the video in his opening statement last week. While Alex claimed to investigators he was napping at the house, Waters said, the video shows he was present at the family’s kennels, where the bodies of his son and wife were found.

“You’ll see that video and you’ll hear from witnesses that identify Paul’s voice, Maggie’s voice and Alex’s voice,” Waters said. Murdaugh “told anyone who would listen he was never there …The evidence will show that he was there. He was at the murder scene with the two victims” minutes before Paul’s phone “locks forever.”

Prosecutors have indicated cell phone evidence is key in their case against Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and his 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021.

In his testimony Tuesday, Dove detailed the communications of Maggie’s phone the night of the killings, including a text from Alex at 9:47 p.m. that read, “Call me babe.” It was never read.

In his opening statement last week, Waters told the jury Murdaugh repeatedly called his wife that evening before texting her that he was going to visit his mother and driving to Almeda, South Carolina.

“It’s up to you,” Waters said, “to decide whether or not he’s trying to manufacture an alibi.”

According to Dove’s testimony Tuesday, the night she was killed, Maggie read two text messages in a group chat at 8:31 p.m. and 8:49 p.m., seconds before her phone locked for the final time.

The display of Maggie’s phone turned off minutes later, at 8:53 p.m. At 8:54 p.m., the orientation changed to landscape and the camera activated — an indication, Dove said, the phone was moved and the camera tried to locate Maggie’s face in an unsuccessful attempt to unlock.

Maggie’s phone showed repeated missed calls from her husband over the course of the next hour, Dove testified, along with evidence it had switched to portrait mode. That, the expert said, was another indication the phone was likely held in someone’s hand. A final call from Murdaugh was missed just before 10:04 p.m.

