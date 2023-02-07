Louisiana State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by an officer

By Raja Razek, CNN

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by an officer, state police said in a statement.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed by a Shreveport Police Department officer after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Friday night, the Louisiana State Police said in a statement.

When two officers with the police department arrived at the home around 10:50 p.m. Friday, police say Bagley left the apartment from the balcony, jumped down and escaped on foot.

Following a short foot pursuit, one of the officers “located Mr. Bagley as he rounded a building corner and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest,” state police said.

Bagley was taken to a hospital in Shreveport for treatment and was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Detectives did not locate any weapons near or on Bagley during their processing of the scene, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said during a news conference Monday.

Investigators are reviewing body worn camera and dash cam videos, Davis said. Authorities hope to release the videos to the public but haven’t determined when that would occur, he added.

“I am asking for the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation,” Davis said. “Transparency in the investigation is a priority for our agency.”

Bagley’s shooting death — and Davis’ plea for the public to be calm — comes as police use of force against people of color, particularly Black Americans, is under intense scrutiny nationwide. It also comes roughly a month after the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten to death by Memphis police officers conducting what police said was a traffic stop.

Late last year, four Louisiana troopers and another law enforcement officer were indicted on charges stemming from the in-custody killing of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, a Black man who was also violently beaten by officers during arrest.

Following the fatal shooting in Louisiana, Bagley’s family retained an attorney, according to a news release from Haley and Associates.

“Our office will walk through this process with the Bagley family to ensure transparency and accountability. Attorney Ron Haley believes accountability will result in consequences in both civil and criminal courts,” the news release said.

The Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation.

“This process does take time; witness statements are still being obtained and evidence is currently being analyzed,” state police said in their statement. “At the appropriate time, further information will be released in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.”

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.