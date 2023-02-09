A New Jersey council member was found shot dead in a car — the 2nd such case in about a week



By Mark Morales, CNN

For the second time in about a week, a New Jersey council member was found shot to death in a car.

Councilman Russell Heller, 51, was in his car in the parking lot of the PSE&G facility in Somerset County when a former worker approached his car and shot him, according to a statement from the Somerset County prosecutor’s office.

Police received multiple 911 calls Wednesday and found the councilman, who represents Milford, inside the car, the statement said.

Police identified the shooter as former employee Gary T. Curtis, 58, the prosecutor’s office said.

Hours later, police found Curtis in a nearby town and, when they approached the vehicle, they found Curtis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said. Curtis was declared dead at the scene.

Last week, another New Jersey council member was shot and killed.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a Republican councilwoman in the borough of Sayreville.

She was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds last Wednesday evening, Middlesex County officials said.

Police have not established any connection between the two shootings.

After learning about Heller’s death, the mayor of Milford Borough said the community was “shaken.”

“He was so full of life, it’s just unbelievable that he’s gone,” Mayor Henri Schepens said in a statement posted on the Milford Merchants Association Facebook page.

“The Milford Borough Council is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to his family,” Schepens said. “Something like this has never happened in borough history. We are very shaken by this.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when 911 calls about Heller’s shooting came in.

