5 things to know for Feb. 13: Super Bowl, Objects, Earthquake, Cyclone, Immigration

US officials issued a travel advisory today urging American citizens in Russia to leave “immediately,” citing the ongoing conflict and the heightened risk of “wrongful detentions.” The notice comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary next week.

1. Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in a thrilling 38-35 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Both high-powered offenses put on a show — and displayed quarterback star-power on both sides of the field — but it was ultimately MVP Patrick Mahomes who rallied the Chiefs to victory. The Chiefs also won the Super Bowl in 2020 and reached the title game in 2021. Despite the tough loss for the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts was brilliant, rushing for a Super Bowl quarterback record of three touchdowns and 70 rushing yards, another record. It was the biggest day in US sports, and also a memorable experience for music fans. Rihanna dazzled in a 13-minute performance of her greatest hits, owning the stage and skipping the typical guest appearances. She also broke the internet with speculation that she’s pregnant with her second child.

2. Unidentified objects

US fighter jets scrambled three days in a row to shoot down a trio of unidentified aerial objects high above North America. A jet shot down an unidentified object near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, marking the third time in a week that the US military has taken down objects in North American airspace. On Saturday, an unidentified object was downed over northern Canada, a day after another object had been shot down over Alaska. A Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina last weekend. With no indication at this point that the unidentified objects have any connection to China, national security officials are on edge — and pressure is mounting for President Joe Biden to break his silence on the multiple objects shot down from the sky.

3. Earthquake

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following last Monday’s catastrophic earthquake has reached at least 36,000, officials said in an update today. Teams are still rushing to save victims that could be alive under the rubble — even as authorities warned the chances of finding survivors are becoming increasingly unlikely. Aid organizations are also trying to deliver urgent supplies, but their efforts are being complicated by Syria’s long-running civil war in quake-hit areas in the north, much of which is held by rebels. The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Sunday stressed the need to “open more access points” to get aid out quicker. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have arrested a number of property developers blamed for building collapses as public anger over the quake response grows.

4. New Zealand

Nearly 60,000 homes are without power in New Zealand’s upper North Island today as the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells to Auckland and nearby regions. Meteorologists have called it the most intense tropical cyclone to hit the region since the 1990s. Gabrielle already swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday, although its most destructive winds missed the island. It is now sitting just north of New Zealand, with forecasters expecting rain and winds to intensify today and possibly later this week. Many schools and local government facilities in the region have closed and people are being asked not to travel if possible. The cyclone is the second significant weather event with heavy rain to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks.

5. Immigration

The number of unlawful crossings at the US-Mexico border in January dropped to the lowest point since February 2021, according to administration officials. In January, the US Border Patrol made about 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, administration officials said Friday. In recent weeks, administration officials have cited a new program that provides a legal pathway to the US as contributing to a drop in border crossings. Encounters with migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — the four nationalities that benefit from that program — have declined dramatically. However, border numbers often fluctuate, so it’s unclear how long the trend will hold. Title 42, which allows authorities to turn away certain migrants at the US-Mexico border, could also expire soon.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Team Fluff wins Puppy Bowl

The coveted “Lombarky” trophy was awarded to Team Fluff for the second year in a row.

Modern romance writers are breaking barriers

If you’re looking for a good read, consider the modern romance genre. Check out this array of intriguing, diverse novels to choose from.

Another anti-Valentine’s Day campaign

An Ohio animal shelter will write your ex’s name in a litterbox — and let its adoptable cats go to town.

Tennis player Alexander Bublik destroys three racquets during loss

Bublik repeatedly smashed several racquets on the court during his match, creating quite the spectacle.

Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries

Researchers say instant noodles can easily cause second- and third-degree burns in anyone, but young children are particularly vulnerable.

TODAY’S NUMBER

1 minute

That’s about how long anti-government hackers interrupted a televised speech by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday. The brief interruption occurred on the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This baby is healthy, this baby is beautiful, this baby is perfect.”

— Monica Kelsey, CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, issuing a statement after an infant in Kentucky became the first in the state to be dropped off safely in a “baby box” at a fire station last week. The boxes are installed into exterior walls of designated hospitals or public safety buildings and are meant to give distressed parents a safe place to drop off their newborns while remaining anonymous, preventing the illegal abandonment of newborns. The child was pulled from the box by firefighters in about 90 seconds.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

How to train like a samurai

This man is a busy doctor, but finds time to serve as headmaster of a samurai school. Learn how he utilizes knowledge from samurai teachings in his everyday life. (Click here to view)

