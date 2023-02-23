Colorado Springs club shooting suspect can stand trial and will be held without bond, judge rules

By Andy Rose, CNN

A suspect accused of killing five people in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs can stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday, determining prosecutors demonstrated in a preliminary hearing they had enough probable cause to proceed.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, charged with more than 300 counts in connection with the November 19 shooting at Club Q — including charges of first-degree murder — will be held in jail without bond while the case is pending, the judge also ruled.

Video of the shooting was shown to the judge during the preliminary hearing, which began Wednesday, but the video was not played in open court, District Attorney Michael Allen told reporters after the judge’s decision Thursday in Colorado’s El Paso County.

“We’re trying to protect both the victims’ interests and the defendant’s right to a fair trial,” Allen said. “There have been concerns expressed to us about that being put out in public.”

Aldrich, who also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, has yet to enter a plea.

Prosecutors expect Aldrich to enter a plea at an arraignment on May 30, Allen said.

Months could pass before trial begins, Allen said.

“There’s a pretty decent chance it could be next year,” Allen said.

Authorities allege Aldrich entered Club Q late November 19 with an AR-style weapon and a handgun and opened fire, killing Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. At least 19 others were injured, police said, most of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

Aldrich would face up to life in prison without parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charges.

Club Q, which has been closed since the shooting, has announced plans to reopen this year.

