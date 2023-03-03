5 things to know for March 3: Murdaugh, Royal eviction, Drag show ban, Meta, Greece



Despite some misconceptions, most tap water is safe to drink because stomach acid typically kills low levels of microorganisms. However, the FDA said it’s not safe to use unfiltered tap water for sinus rinsing — which typically involves a neti pot — because bacteria and protozoa can travel up the nose and cause serious infections.

1. Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh, the 54-year-old disgraced South Carolina attorney whose trial garnered national attention, was found guilty Thursday of murdering his wife and son. After more than a month of listening to dozens of witnesses, jurors took less than three hours to convict Murdaugh on all four counts that he was facing — two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. Murdaugh kept a stony face when the verdicts were read while his only remaining son could be seen wiping tears from his eyes. The verdict came after a six-week trial revealed shocking details involving brutal gore, extensive financial wrongdoing and the defendant’s own lies. Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced this morning.

2. Royal eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate the residence gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II. “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” their spokesperson told CNN. The statement followed a report in the British newspaper The Sun that claimed the pair were being evicted from the property, which is owned by the Crown Estate, and that it had since been offered to Prince Andrew, one of King Charles III’s brothers. According to The Sun, the couple was reportedly asked to leave the property days after the release of Harry’s memoir “Spare” in January. The book features a litany of rebukes, criticisms and grievances from his time as a senior member of the royal family.

3. Drag show ban

Tennessee has become the first state this year to restrict drag show performances. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law Thursday to limit “adult cabaret performances” on public property so as to shield them from the view of children, threatening violators with a misdemeanor and repeat offenders with a felony. The Tennessee measure is the first of nearly a dozen such bills presently working their way through GOP-led state legislatures. Republicans say the performances expose children to sexual themes and images that are inappropriate — a claim rejected by advocates who say the proposed measures are discriminatory against the LGBTQ community and could violate First Amendment laws. The law is set to go into effect on July 1.

4. Metaverse

Democratic senators are urging Meta not to market its metaverse app to teens between the ages of 13 and 17, arguing the technology could harm young users’ physical and mental health. The lawmakers, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, wrote a letter to company CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing concerns around teen users joining digital communities through the use of virtual reality headsets. “Your plans to imminently pull these young people into an under-researched, potentially dangerous virtual realm with consequences for their physical and mental health is unacceptable,” they wrote. The calls for caution come as social media platforms have faced years of scrutiny over their impact on young users, including their potential to lead teens down harmful rabbit holes.

5. Greece

Protesters are clashing with police in the capital of Athens as new details emerge about the fatal train collision that killed at least 57 people in central Greece on Tuesday. Authorities released audio in which a train driver involved in one of the country’s worst train crashes in recent years was told to ignore a red light. In the wake of the tragedy, a train station master has been charged with mass deaths through negligence and causing grievous bodily harm through negligence. Upon arrest, he blamed the collision on a technical fault, though he later admitted to “making a mistake.” Meanwhile, search and rescue operations at the site of the crash will continue today, officials said, as relatives of those missing await news regarding their loved ones.

THIS JUST IN

Russian forces blow up vital bridge to Bakhmut, Ukrainian police say

A vital bridge connecting the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to the nearby village of Khromove has been blown up overnight by Russian forces, according to multiple sources speaking with CNN. The bridge was hit by a Russian missile and left a large crater, according to the soldier, who added that he believes it was an Iskander missile. Police in the region told CNN they hope to repair the bridge in the coming days since it’s a vital artery for the extraction of civilians and the movement of supplies such as ammunition.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Hidden corridor discovered in Great Pyramid of Giza

This discovery inside the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza could lead to further findings, Egyptian antiquities officials said.

Disney releases new ‘Haunted Mansion’ teaser trailer

A classic Disney theme park attraction is coming alive in the spooky teaser trailer for this summer’s “Haunted Mansion” movie.

‘Creed III’ premieres in US theaters today

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors bring heavyweight talent to the latest chapter in the “Rocky” franchise.

Leading soccer figures raise more than $44 million in a single day for Turkey quake victims

These famous soccer players are putting their rivalries aside to raise money for the victims of last month’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.

#BoycottHersheys spreads on Twitter over Women’s Day campaign

The chocolate company’s decision to include a trans woman in its latest campaign is receiving both praise and criticism online.

QUIZ TIME

The White House recently announced a 30-day deadline for federal agencies to remove which app from all government-issued devices?

A. Instagram

B. TikTok

C. Facebook

D. Twitter

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see if you’re correct!

IN MEMORIAM

Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer who helped shaped the sound of contemporary jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 89. Shorter was nominated for 23 Grammy Awards during his career and won 12 times.

TODAY’S NUMBER

15

That’s how many feet of snow there is in parts of Yosemite National Park, resulting in a full park closure. Numerous other national parks in California were forced to close, either fully or partially, following the recent winter storms.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The United States has put forward a serious proposal. Moscow should accept it.”

— Secretary of State Antony Blinken, publicly revealing for the first time Thursday that the US has put forward a “serious proposal” to secure the release of wrongfully detained Paul Whelan from Russia. Whelan has been detained in the country since 2018 after being arrested on espionage charges he has vehemently denied. The US was unable to secure his freedom in a prisoner swap that brought home another detained American — Brittney Griner — in December.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

The world’s loudest sound

Don’t worry, the volume of this video won’t hurt your ears … but it will enlighten you on what scientists believe to be the loudest sound recorded in human history. (Click here to view)

