FAA issues industrywide call to action following runway close calls

By Pete Muntean, CNN

The Federal Aviation Administration is telling airlines to step up vigilance at airports after a series of close calls on or near runways.

The agency published an “aviation safety call to action,” urging carriers to “reinforce adherence to published processes and procedures.”

The new bulletin comes one week after an emergency FAA safety summit that brought together regulators and industry groups after six runway incursions were reported at large US airports since the start of this year.

“Operators should evaluate information collected through their safety management processes, identify hazards, increase and improve safety communications with employees and enact mitigations,” the safety alert says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.