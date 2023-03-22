Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured, taken to hospital after South Florida gym attack

By Tina Burnside and Raja Razek, CNN

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital after being assaulted at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida on Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of an assault at the gym “learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals resulting in injuries to the victim, Daniel Hernandez,” the sheriff’s office said in a release, using the rapper’s given name.

6ix9ine was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

An attorney for the rapper, Lance Lazzaro, told CNN in a statement that 6ix9ine “was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back).”

“He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro said.

The Brooklyn rapper pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges related to gang activity in New York. He received a reduced sentence of two years after cooperating with federal investigators and informing on his former gang associates.

