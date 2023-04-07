Sheriff to announce updates and arrests in teens’ triple homicide in Central Florida

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Denise Royal and Keith Allen, CNN

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has called a Friday morning news conference to announce “breaking news updates and arrests” in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three area teenagers in the Central Florida community.

This comes after officials said on Wednesday that arrests were “imminent” but without providing a specific timeline.

On March 30, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail was found on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area. She later died in a hospital from her critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a second report of a person on the side of a road and found a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot, authorities said.

The third victim’s body was discovered on Saturday, Woods said.

The second and third victim have not been named.

Investigators believe the trio had been in a 2015 Chevy Cruze belonging to Silvernail. The car was found partially submerged in a lake, with one of the victims inside, Woods told CNN.

Fifteen detectives are working on the case. So far, the information gathered shows the trio was together up to what Woods called “the incident.” He declined to say whether the three friends were shot at the same time.

Friday’s news conference is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

