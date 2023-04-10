Shark bite leaves surfer in Hawaii in serious condition

By Andi Babineau and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A surfer has been hospitalized in serious condition following an encounter with a shark off the south shore of Oahu in Hawaii, according to a spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Services.

Shayne Enright told CNN on Sunday morning, a 58-year-old man was bitten by a shark while surfing in Kewalo Basin.

Enright credited other surfers around the victim with helping to save his life. She said they were able to tourniquet his right leg while still in the water and help him to shore.

First responders transported the man to a hospital in serious condition. Enright said he stayed awake and conscious throughout treatment and transport.

The shark is believed to be about an eight-foot tiger shark based on witness accounts, she said.

Following the incident, lifeguards posted signs throughout the south shore warning of a shark in the area and set up jet-ski patrols in the water to monitor for additional shark activity, according to Enright.

An incident list on the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources page indicates it is the fourth shark encounter in Hawaii this year. It’s only the second incident in the Kewalo area since 2002.

