1 dead in collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan, NYC official says

<i>Ben Von Klemperer</i><br/>One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan on April 18
Ben Von Klemperer
One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan on April 18

By Julian Cummings and Brynn Gingras, CNN

One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation.

A New York Fire Department official said that six were injured in the collapse.

A search is going on throughout the building, which may not be stable, to see if there are people trapped inside.

The FDNY is using dogs, drones and robots to move through parts of the building to assess the collapse while they wait for the city’s building department to give a structural assessment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

