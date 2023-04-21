8 people, including 12-year-old girl, wounded in back-to-back shootings in Washington, DC, authorities say

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in two back-to-back shootings in Washington, DC on Friday night — incidents that police are investigating as being connected.

Around 10:00 p.m. ET, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the district’s southwestern quadrant, officials said. When they arrived, police found seven men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Most of the wounded took themselves to a local hospital, according to police.

While investigating the shooting, police received a call about a second incident nearby. When officers arrived, they discovered a 12-year-old girl who had been shot.

According to police, the girl is stable condition and her injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Multiple shell casings were found at both scenes and police are asking for the community’s help in looking for a black sedan, “possibly a Mercedes,” that witnesses saw driving through the area, “indiscriminately” firing at people at the first shooting scene, police said. Authorities said they were still investigating what led to the second shooting.

“We are investigating the scenes as being connected,” said Andre Wright, an assistant chief at the department. “It’s possible that they are not. However, given the locations, and the proximity of the event, I find it likely that the two scenes are connected.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

