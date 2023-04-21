Residents in South Florida condo building have until Tuesday to evacuate after building deemed unsafe

By Rebekah Riess and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Residents of a South Florida condo building have been ordered to evacuate by Tuesday after the building was deemed unsafe during its 60-year building recertification.

During an inspection on April 14, a building engineer found that the Majestic Isle condominium building in North Bay Village had sagging floors and termite damage and deemed it structurally unsafe. A recent leak from a roof drain caused a partial ceiling collapse last week and residents from five units had already been evacuated, according to a release from the city.

The Majestic Isle building was built in 1960 and has 36 units with about 55 residents, the release said.

Residents will be allowed back inside their units at a later date for a complete move-out, according to the release.

Ninety-eight people died in 2021 when the Champlain Towers South condo building partially collapsed in the middle of the night in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach.

