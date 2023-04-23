Five adults cited in brawl at middle school basketball game that led to a death

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Vermont State Police announced Friday five adults are receiving citations related to their involvement in a brawl that broke out at a middle school basketball game, leading to the death of a 60-year-old man.

After reviewing multiple videos of the incident, which happened in Alburgh, Vermont in late January, Vermont State Police said their investigators determined an ongoing verbal dispute during between groups of fans for the Alburgh and St. Albans boys’ basketball teams escalated into a fight on the court during the game.

Alburgh is located about an hour north of Burlington.

Russell Giroux, who police said was involved in the altercation, suffered a cardiac event while driving home. He was pronounced dead at the hospital two hours later.

All five adults, ranging from 24 to 32 years old, are now facing misdemeanor charges of “simple assault — mutual affray, and disorderly conduct,” police said.

State police said they found nothing to support criminal charges related to the death.

The five adults’ arraignments are set for May 11, and affidavits of probable cause will be released following the arraignments.

As of Saturday night, it was unclear if they had obtained attorneys.

