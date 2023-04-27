Louisville bank shooter’s parents: ‘We’re so sorry’

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

The parents of the Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon are opening up in a new exclusive with NBC, sharing insight into the time leading up to the deadly shooting and how they are coping with the unfathomable tragedy.

“We’re so sorry. We are heartbroken. We wish we could undo it but we know we can’t,” Lisa Sturgeon told Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired Thursday.

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon said they knew their son, Connor Sturgeon, was battling mental health issues — what they didn’t know is that he was capable of carrying out the country’s next mass shooting.

Sturgeon, 25, killed five people and injured eight others at Old National Bank, where he was employed, in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10. He opened fire with a legally bought AR-15-style rifle as some employees met for a morning meeting before the bank was open to the public.

The couple last saw their son on Easter — just a day before the shooting — for a family celebration and had “no clue” of what he had planned and they said they can’t imagine his motive behind taking innocent lives.

“I’m afraid that whatever we come up with as the cause — still isn’t going to make sense,” Todd Sturgeon said.

