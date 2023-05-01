5 things to know for May 1: Bank failure, Texas shooting, Ukraine, Sudan, Coronation



Today is the start of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month — a commemorative time designated by Congress to celebrate the more than 24 million people in the US with roots in East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, Fiji, Tonga, the Marshall Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and other Pacific islands.

1. Bank Failure

JPMorgan Chase is buying most assets of First Republic Bank in a deal announced today after the bank became the third in the US to fail since March. JPMorgan said it had acquired “the substantial majority of assets” and assumed the deposits, insured and uninsured, of First Republic from the FDIC, the independent government agency that insures deposits for bank customers. It makes the lender the second-largest bank failure in the nation’s history. The move represents the latest effort by federal regulators to prop up consumer confidence in the banking system, which has now suffered three major bank failures in the last six weeks. First Republic Bank’s 84 offices in eight states are set to reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank today during normal business hours, the agency said.

2. Texas shooting

More than 250 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the gunman accused of shooting and killing five people — including a young child — at a Cleveland, Texas, home after neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle outdoors, officials said. The father of the child killed told CNN that he and two others walked over to the suspect’s home to ask that he shoot his gun on the other side of his yard because the gunfire was making his baby cry. However, the suspect refused, charged into their home, and opened fire. He then fled the scene without leaving a trace, officials said. An $80,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the 38-year-old suspect’s arrest. The US has suffered at least 184 mass shootings in the first four months of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

3. Ukraine

Russia launched a fresh round of deadly missile attacks on Ukraine today, resulting in an unspecified number of casualties. This comes as Ukrainian officials are signaling that their much-anticipated counteroffensive could be launched imminently while Russia continues to build up its layers of defense. Meanwhile, the head of the Russian private military company Wagner has threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the embattled city of Bakhmut if they don’t receive more supplies from Moscow. Wagner’s ongoing clashes with Russian generals and other defense officials are ramping up — even as the group continues to recruit hundreds of Russian convicts from prisons to bolster their forces in the region.

4. Sudan

Thousands of foreign nationals have fled Sudan since fighting erupted between rival military forces more than two weeks ago, while many Sudanese remain stuck in the deteriorating conditions. The violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group that broke out earlier this month has left hundreds dead, including two Americans. The country remains at risk of a humanitarian disaster as those still trapped in their homes face shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity. Despite a number of nations evacuating their citizens, the US had maintained for more than a week that the conditions were not conducive to a civilian evacuation. But State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement Sunday that the US has now “facilitated the departure of nearly 1,000 US citizens from Sudan” with cooperation from global allies.

5. Coronation

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles III instantly became King. In the days that followed, he was formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch and now, after months of painstaking preparation, his coronation is nearly upon us. Heir to the throne for 70 years, Charles will be officially crowned in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony on Saturday alongside his wife Camilla, Britain’s new Queen. Thousands will gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to witness the public celebration. Buckingham Palace has said it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Uber released its 2023 lost and found report

Uber’s annual list of items forgotten by passengers includes some truly bizarre objects — including an ankle monitor, a lightsaber and a slushy machine.

The Met Gala takes place in New York today

Celebrities are getting ready to debut their eye-catching outfits at “fashion’s biggest night.” This year, the theme is “In honor of Karl,” a tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

This zoo is seeking people to dress up as birds and chase seagulls away

Im-peck-able chasing skills are a plus for those applying for this unique gig.

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ becomes 10th animated film to cross $1 billion at the global box office

The film continues to break box office records as it remains in the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive weekend.

What is a vampire straw?

This may look like a metal straw for a milkshake or smoothie, but it’s actually a self-defense weapon that’s sharp enough to deflate tires.

TODAY’S NUMBER

14 million

That’s how many jobs worldwide will vanish in the next five years, according to a report published Sunday by the World Economic Forum. The predicted decline, equivalent to about 2% of current employment, will be driven by churns in the economy and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I believe that peace is always made by opening channels; peace can never be made by closure.”

— Pope Francis, saying the Vatican is involved in a peace mission to end the war in Ukraine. His comments came over the weekend after he met with a pro-Kremlin representative in Budapest and separately with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Humpback whales enjoy ‘spa’ on the ocean floor

Researchers spotted a group of humpback whales enjoying some “self-care” as they rolled on the sea floor off Australia’s Gold Coast. (Click here to view)

