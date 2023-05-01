Man arrested and charged with arson in two Minneapolis mosque fires, federal prosecutors say

By Chris Boyette and Dakin Andone, CNN

Authorities have arrested and charged with arson a man whom federal prosecutors said is responsible for setting fires at two Minneapolis mosques last month, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

Jackie Rahm Little, 36, also known as Joel Arthur Tueting, was arrested by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Saturday before being taken into federal custody a day later by agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the release said.

Little, who is expected to have a first court appearance Monday, has a “known history of arson or suspected arson,” including one incident occurring just last year, according to the affidavit in support of the complaint against him.

It was not clear if Little has an attorney to represent him or comment on his behalf.

According to the affidavit, Little allegedly started a fire the evening of April 23 in a bathroom at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center, located in what’s commonly known within the community as Somali Mall.

On April 24, the affidavit says, Little was seen in surveillance footage going into the Masjid Al-Rahma Mosque, or Mercy Islamic Center, where a fire erupted on the third floor soon after, prompting an evacuation, including about 40 children. The damage likely totaled tens of thousands of dollars, the affidavit says, citing a mosque representative.

No one was hurt in either incident.

The fires came months after Little allegedly harassed a member of the US House of Representatives, whose name was redacted from the affidavit.

Little sent emails to the representative’s congressional email account in late December, the affidavit says. In January, surveillance footage showed him entering the representative’s district office, and he allegedly spray-painted “500” on the front door. Little spray-painted the same “500” on the side of a patrol vehicle belonging to a Somali officer for the Minneapolis Police Department and in an entryway to Somali Mall, the affidavit said.

The meaning of the graffiti is unknown, the affidavit said.

In cases where no one is hurt, a conviction on a federal arson charge carries a minimum sentence of five years up to 20, according to the Department of Justice.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.