1 killed and 2 injured in an altercation on a DART train in Dallas and a suspect remains at large, authorities say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

One person was killed and two others were injured in an altercation aboard a DART train in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, and a suspect remains at large, authorities said.

The altercation unfolded around 4:30 p.m. local time and began as some sort of disagreement between two people aboard a northbound Green Line train near the Hatcher station, DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said in a statement to CNN.

Two people were shot — including a bystander — during the altercation. They were taken to a Dallas hospital, where one of the victims died, Shattles said.

A third victim is believed to have been struck by shrapnel, police said. That person was treated at the scene.

DART Police are leading the search for the suspect, Shattles said.

It remains unclear what the exact nature of the disagreement was.

The incident at the train station disrupted operations of the Green Line train for hours as investigators responded to the shooting and probed the scene, according to tweets from DART.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.