Louisiana man arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl while she was playing hide-and-seek

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Officials in Southwest Louisiana have charged a 58-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a group of juveniles who were playing hide-and-seek, one of whom was injured.

The incident happened early Sunday in the small town of Starks, Louisiana, near the Texas state line.

Authorities say that a group of juveniles “were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property,” when David V. Doyle fired his weapon.

Doyle told detectives that he “observed shadows outside his home, at which time he went inside and retrieved his firearm. He then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them,” according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head and was transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said.

The area where the shooting occurred is a dead-end road with only three residents: Doyle, the victim’s family and a relative of the victim’s family, CNN affiliate KPLC reported.

Doyle was charged with aggravated battery; four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm, the department said.

CNN was unable to locate an attorney for Doyle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.