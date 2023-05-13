Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 8:51 AM

2 dead after possible tornado in Texas

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

At least two people are dead and 10 others were taken to the hospital after a possible tornado struck around 4 a.m. Saturday along the southern coast of Texas, near the Mexico border, officials said.

Crews are searching for more survivors amid extensive damage in Laguna Heights, which is between Port Isabel and Laguna Vista, according to the City of Port Isabel.

Multiple structures and power lines were damaged, and crews from several agencies are helping with cleanup and recovery, the city said in a Facebook post.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville said it has a survey team headed to the area “to determine if a tornado did occur.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content