Texas woman shot and killed by her boyfriend over an abortion, police say

A man is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend after she reportedly went to another state for an abortion, Dallas police say.

Officers were called to a parking lot Wednesday after Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, was killed, according to a Dallas County arrest warrant.

Surveillance video shows Harold Lavance Thompson walking with her just before the shooting. He tried to put Gonzalez in a chokehold but she got away, police say.

Thompson then pulled out a gun and shot Gonzalez in the head, said the warrant. He fired several more shots into her as she was on the ground before running away, according to the court documents. Multiple witnesses, including Gonzalez’s sister, told police they saw Thompson try to strangle the woman before they heard the gunshots.

The two were “in a dating relationship,” the warrant says. There was “an active family violence strangulation warrant” from a March incident in which “Gonzalez was the victim,” court documents said.

“Further investigation revealed that (Gonzalez) went to Colorado to get an abortion and returned the night before. It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child. The suspect did not want the complainant to get an abortion,” said the warrant.

“Thompson was arrested after the execution of the search warrant and declined to give a statement,” said court documents.

Thompson is charged with murder and assault of a family/household member/impeding breath or circulation, Dallas County Jail records show.

Thompson was denied bond during his first appearance before a judge Thursday and was to be appointed a public defender, court records show.

Gonzalez had three children from a previous relationship, the police report says.

CNN has reached out to the Dallas County Public Defender’s Office.

