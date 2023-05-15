Dallas mom killed by stray bullet while on her way to pick up daughter’s prom dress during Mother’s Day weekend

By Chris Boyette and Zoe Sottile, CNN

A mother in Dallas, Texas, was going to pick up a prom dress with her daughter when she was fatally shot by a stray bullet — just a day before Mother’s Day.

Ana Moreno, 39, was driving with her teenage daughter when she was struck by the bullet at around 4 p.m. Saturday, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. Individuals in two other vehicles had been shooting at each other while driving, police said.

Three men were also shot in the incident and were in critical condition at local hospitals as of Sunday, police said.

Moreno’s other daughter, Michelle Rodriguez, told CNN affiliate WFAA that her mother was shot while sitting next to Rodriguez’s sister, on their way to pick up her prom dress.

“Anything you would want in a mom, that was her,” Rodriguez said of her mother. “It wasn’t her time, it wasn’t supposed to be her. And it’s over something stupid. How do you do that to someone innocent?”

As of Sunday, police said they had made no arrests in the case. CNN has reached out to Dallas police for an update.

