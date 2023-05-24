Skip to Content
Man arrested at Virginia preschool with an AK-47 in his vehicle after saying he was headed to the CIA, police say

<i>Fairfax Couty Police Department</i><br/>Weapons recovered by Fairfax County Police after an alleged trespasser was arrested at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean
Weapons recovered by Fairfax County Police after an alleged trespasser was arrested at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean

By Andrea Cambron, CNN

(CNN) — A man with an AK-47 in his vehicle who told police he was headed for the CIA has been charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

Florida resident Eric Sandow, 32, was arrested Tuesday at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean after police said he trespassed on school grounds. After searching his vehicle, authorities recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and another weapon, according to a statement from police.

Sandow told authorities he was en route to the CIA, police said. The preschool is less than 2 miles from CIA headquarters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

