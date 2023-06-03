Skip to Content
Climber dies near summit of Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier in Washington state rises more than 14
Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Mount Rainier in Washington state rises more than 14
Published 7:59 AM

By Jay Croft, CNN

(CNN) — A climber died this week on Mount Rainier in Washington state, the National Park Service said Friday in a news release.

Brian Harper, 41, of Bremerton, Washington, was in a climbing group led by Alpine Ascents International, a licensed guide service, when he collapsed near the summit Wednesday morning. He was not breathing and had no pulse and CPR was unsuccessful, the park service said.

His body was brought down via helicopter Thursday, the park service said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

The mountain’s peak, located in Mount Rainier National Park about 60 miles south of Seattle, is more than 14,000 feet above sea level.

