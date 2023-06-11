At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by cars in large Syracuse gathering

By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by cars when chaos broke out among hundreds of people gathered in Syracuse, New York, early Sunday morning, according to police.

Four people were shot and injured, five suffered lacerations and four were hit by cars, Syracuse Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. All are expected to survive.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:22 a.m. and found hundreds of people gathered near the intersection of Davis Street and Massena Street, Malinowski said.

“Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired,” Malinowski said.

Police did not say whether arrests were made or if any suspects have been identified.

“The investigation is very active and ongoing,” Malinowski said.

