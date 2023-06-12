Tour boat capsizes in cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — A tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in Lockport, New York, on Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

Multiple agencies are responding, they said. Surrounding streets have been closed to allow rescuers better access, police said.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area. The incident is still ongoing,” police said.

The boat was touring the Lockport cave, police said. Located about 20 miles east of Niagara Falls near the US-Canada border, the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Tour takes people along the Erie Canal through an underground cave.

“Embark on one of America’s longest underground boat rides along the Erie Canal and experience a trip of wonders,” its website states. “Visitors are awestruck as they take a ride that has been described as both ‘peaceful and eerie’ as the boat glides through the lifeless water, illuminated only by small, sporadically placed electric lights.”

The cave maintains a temperature of 55 degrees year-round. The water is about two to four feet deep, according to New York Upstate.

The cave is just one small section of the Erie Canal, the 1825 landmark work of civil engineering creating a waterway connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

