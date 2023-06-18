Start your week smart: Blinken in China, Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, global cyberattack



(CNN) — Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there. We hope you enjoy the day — and that new “World’s Greatest Dad” mug. If you are not a father but would like to support dads and their families year-round, here’s how you can help.

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off talks with senior Chinese officials in Beijing today at the start of a high-stakes visit meant to steer relations back on course after months of inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Blinken is the first secretary of state to travel to China in five years.

• Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was convicted by a federal jury on all 63 charges against him. He now faces the possibility of the death sentence for the deadliest attack ever on Jewish people in the US.

• Armed rebels attacked a school in western Uganda, killing at least 41 people, mostly students, and abducting six others, Ugandan officials said. Some were hacked to death with machetes, while others died when their dormitories were set on fire.

• Millions of people in Louisiana and Oregon have had their data compromised in the sprawling cyberattack that also hit the US government. Hundreds of organizations across the globe have likely had their data exposed after hackers used a flaw to break into networks.

• Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst and anti-war activist whose disclosure of the so-called Pentagon Papers revealed systemic US government deception about the Vietnam War, has died at age 92.

The week ahead

Monday

June 19 is officially known in the US as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Financial markets and most banks will be closed, as will non-essential federal, state and local government offices.

Tuesday

June 20 is World Refugee Day — an international day designated by the United Nations to honor people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

Wednesday

It’s the first day of summer. Don’t forget to put on sunscreen.

Thursday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Washington, DC, this week, will address a joint meeting of the US Congress. Later in the day, Modi will be the guest of honor at the White House for a state dinner hosted by President Biden.

Saturday

June 24 marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. What impact has the Roe v. Wade reversal had on you? Share your experiences with us and we may follow up for a CNN story.

‘One Thing’: The race to regulate AI

In this week’s ”One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan tells us what we should make of dire warnings about the capabilities of artificial intelligence and why some of the calls for stricter regulation are coming from the people who created the technology in the first place. Listen for more.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Ah, zombies … you can’t live with ’em, and you can’t kill ’em. If you need further proof of the latter, we present “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The latest edition to the “Walking Dead” universe plays out in New York City, and based on the trailer, appears to feature subtle nods to John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York” with a touch of “I Am Legend.”

An array of Black artists and musicians will take the stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday for CNN’s second annual “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert. The night’s performers will include Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, Chlöe Bailey, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci and Mike Phillips. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks during the event, which will be broadcast on CNN and OWN at 8 p.m. ET.

In theaters

The R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings” stars Jennifer Lawrence as a woman hired by helicopter parents to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before he heads off to college. It opens Friday.

Music

The 2023 Glastonbury music festival in the UK begins Wednesday. Headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Other performers in the lineup are Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Kelis.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The final round of the US Open tees off later today at Los Angeles Country Club. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are tied for the lead at 10 under par. The US Open is the first major championship to be held after the shocking announcement earlier this month that the PGA Tour is partnering with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series — a move many players have criticized.

Bob Huggins resigned as the men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University and announced his retirement after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. Huggins tallied 935 victories in his 41 seasons as a head coach at several schools, the third-most among Division I coaches.

Turning to baseball, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals both take a road trip across the Atlantic for two games in London beginning Saturday.

Quiz time

