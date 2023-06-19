Six teens shot after Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee



By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Six teenagers were shot after a Juneteenth celebration Monday outside downtown Milwaukee, police said.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded around 4:21 pm near Rose Park after four females and two males between the ages of 14 and 19 years old were injured by gunfire, Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman said during a news conference. The injuries were not life threatening, he added.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the teens.

A 17-year-old male is believed to be a suspect and is among those shot, Norman said. Police say they are continuing to investigate and identify any other possible suspects.

“Milwaukee, what’s going on with our children?” Norman said. He added that he’s been a part of the Juneteenth celebration for eight years and had never seen violence like this.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the incident “totally unacceptable” and explained there were thousands of people in the area at the time.

“The shots went off then, I looked up and I saw one girl limping with her leg and another girl was shot on the ground,” a witness told CNN affiliate TMJ4 News.

The incident in Wisconsin follows another mass shooting in Willowbrook, Illinois, over the weekend during a Juneteenth celebration. That shooting left one person dead and 22 others injured.

CNN’s Kelly Murray contributed to this story.