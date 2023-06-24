2 killed, 15 hurt after fight at large Michigan street party leads to gunshots

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 15 injured after a fight broke out at a large street party resulting in a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan, police say.

The party had been promoted on social media, according to authorities, and police had dispersed the crowd “multiple times in different locations,” before the incident, the Michigan State Police said in a news release.

“Police were nearby, preparing to disperse the crowd in this new location, when multiple 911 callers reported that people were shooting into the crowd at approximately 12:00 a.m. on June 24,” the release said.

Authorities said “a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles.”

According to the release, at least five different caliber weapons were used, and no suspects are in custody.

“Fifteen people were injured by gunshot or being struck by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19- year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, have died,” the release read.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release added. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

