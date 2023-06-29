5 things to know for June 29: Titan sub, Russia, Myanmar, Wildfires, Dementia

By Faith Karimi, CNN

(CNN) — With summer activities in full swing, CNN Travel asked flight attendants for secrets to surviving one of the year’s most chaotic travel seasons – and used their insight to compile a list of essential tips.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Titan sub

“Presumed human remains” were recovered from the debris field of the doomed Titan submersible, the US Coast Guard said. The discovery was among the evidence that arrived at a Canadian pier nearly a week after authorities determined the Titanic-bound vessel imploded in the North Atlantic, killing all five people aboard. The company that owns the remotely operated vehicles that brought Titan’s wreckage to the surface has “successfully completed” the offshore work, it said. US medical professionals will analyze the remains for more insight into the tragic voyage. Titan was made of carbon fiber and titanium, and weighed 23,000 pounds, according to OceanGate, which operated the craft. Investigators say voice recordings and data from the mother ship that carried the sub will be examined.

2. Russia

Russia is working to reassert Vladimir Putin’s authority after the Wagner mercenaries’ military insurrection challenged his leadership over the weekend. The Kremlin planned a series of events designed to show the unity and solidarity of the state and the military under his leadership. Putin said he “did not doubt” the support of Russian citizens during the Wagner rebellion, according to a Kremlin readout on Wednesday. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin planned to seize two top Russian military officials when he launched the short-lived mutiny, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Western officials. Russia’s Federal Security Service learned of the plot two days before it was due to take place, forcing Prigozhin to change his plans and launch a march toward Moscow instead, according to the report.

3. Myanmar

An airstrike killed at least 10 civilians and injured over a dozen others in Myanmar, local officials said. The deadly attack earlier this week was the latest in the military junta’s campaign for control since seizing power in a coup in 2021. Ma Khin Hla and her five siblings didn’t have time to run when a fighter jet buzzed over their village in the central Sagaing region. Her siblings’ bodies lay scattered around her after the strike. “My entire body is shaken by rage,” she said. The jet dropped three bombs during the attack near a monastery, killing three women and seven men — including a monk — according to local officials. The attack also destroyed several homes nearby.

4. Wildfires

More than a third of the US population is under air quality alerts due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Officials are urging people to take safety precautions weeks after similar wildfire smoke blanketed the Northeast. Over 120 million people are under the alerts in more than a dozen states from the Midwest to the East Coast. Some of the worst air quality, which is classified as “very unhealthy,” is centered over the Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Indianapolis metro areas. Some improvement is expected today, particularly over the Great Lakes area, where rain and storms will help cleanse the air. Canada is seeing its worst fire season on record as almost 500 fires rage across the country, according to fire officials. Readers in the US can click here to track the air quality where they live. The map is updated every 30 minutes with new data.

5. Dementia

Doctors are questioning a study that suggests a link between hormone replacement therapy and dementia. Women in their 50s who use estrogen and progestin hormone replacement therapy for menopausal symptoms had an increased risk of dementia within 20 years, a study found. However, experts say the study is unable to draw a direct connection to later-life dementia and that the overall benefits of hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, outweigh the risks. Women who have hot flashes, mood changes or sleep issues — all of which affect cognition — are more likely to seek out and use HRT, said Dr. Kejal Kantarci, a professor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “That means women who choose to use hormone therapies may actually be the ones who are already at risk for dementia,” Kantarci said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Shein’s influencers trip to China backfires.

Critics slammed their glowing reviews of the company’s factories, saying they did not reflect the poor working conditions at the facilities.

Scientists spot a planet that shouldn’t exist.

The Jupiter-like planet named Halla is located 520 light-years from Earth. It may be an unlikely survivor after its host star’s temper tantrum.

Idris Elba is over the James Bond speculation.

The actor says he got turned off from the idea of playing 007 after the conversation became all about race.

A Brazilian fan left his entire fortune to Neymar.

The anonymous man named the multimillionaire soccer player in his will, leaving baffled people all over the world asking why.

McDonald’s Grimace shake is going viral for the wrong reason.

﻿The purple drink has sparked a trend in which people fake their own deaths or pretend to be possessed after taking a few sips.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$200 billion

That’s the amount of money fraudsters potentially stole in Covid relief aid, according to a federal watchdog.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Are we all gonna start taking hostages now?”

— Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, as senators fume over the growing number of blocked nominations.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY…

Artistic sounds

In Hollywood, everything is make-believe, even the sounds. Watch as sound artists provide a glimpse into some of the ways they create movie magic. (Click here to view)

