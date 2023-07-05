7 shot in Washington, DC, police say

By Colin McCullough, CNN

(CNN) — Seven people have been shot in Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department said early Wednesday.

All of those shot were “conscious and breathing,” police spokesperson Paris Lewbel said.

The shooting happened in the district’s northeast section, just blocks from the Maryland state line and roughly 5 miles from the US Capitol, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting, precisely when it happened, whether any arrests were made, and further details about the conditions of those shot weren’t immediately available.

Police were looking for a “blue/black SUV” in connection with the shooting, the department said in a tweet early Wednesday.

At least 350 mass shootings have been reported in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

And the shooting in the nation’s capital came during a Fourth of July holiday period marked by gun violence in other parts of the country.

In Philadelphia, a shooting Monday night left five people dead and two boys wounded. On the same night in Fort Worth, Texas, a shooting killed three people and wounded eight others.

Early Sunday, two people were killed and 28 were injured in a shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.

