OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations following Titan submersible implosion

(CNN) — OceanGate – the owner of the Titan submersible that imploded during a voyage to the Titanic, killing all five people on board – says it has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, according to its website.

The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those who perished when the Titan submersible imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean last month.

“OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” the top of the company’s official website says.

The website still features highlight reels of equipment and expeditions, as well as descriptions of expedition offerings, including to tour the Titanic wreckage.

The Titan – a 23,000-pound vessel that was roughly the size of a minivan – was about 1 hour and 45 minutes into a planned dive to reach the remains of the Titanic when it lost contact with its mother ship on June 18.

On June 22, officials confirmed the Titan had suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

The five men onboard have been identified as Rush; British businessman Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood; and Dawood’s 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

