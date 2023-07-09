2 killed, 5 injured after shooting at Texas party

By Sarah Dewberry, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after gunfire broke out at a party early Sunday morning in Amarillo, Texas, according to police.

The shooting began during a party at an events center just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department. Police said in the release that “a fight broke out amongst some of the attendees. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.”

One man died at the scene while another died at a nearby hospital, according to police. Amarillo Police identified the deceased as Semagea D. Smith, 32, and Dequincton T. Taylor, 28.

The other five victims have “varying injuries but are expected to recover,” police said.

No arrests have been made and the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, according to the release. The Amarillo Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Amarillo is located in northern Texas, around 288 miles east of Albuquerque. The city has a population of around 200,000.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.