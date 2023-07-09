23 people were injured in a Chicago city bus crash

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Twenty-three people were injured when a Chicago city bus collided with a car Sunday morning, leaving three in severe condition and a car on fire, the Chicago Fire Department said.

First responders treated victims and worked to extinguish the car fire at the scene on South Lakeshore Drive, the department tweeted.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, three in severe condition and 13 with minor injuries.

Seven other people refused treatment at the scene, the fire department said.

CNN has reached out to the fire department and Chicago Transit Authority for more information.

