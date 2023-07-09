9 people wounded in mass shooting in Cleveland, police say

By Joe Sutton and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people suffered gunshot wounds in a mass shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning, according to police.

No deaths have been reported, Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police said.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Ciaccia said in a statement.

Officers were already in the area working a weekly detail when they responded around 2:30 a.m. to West 6th Street and Johnson Court for a report of multiple people shot, the statement said. Police “arrived quickly” and provided medical aid on scene.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center,” Ciaccia’s statement said, adding no additional information was immediately available.

The shooting is just the latest example of America’s struggle with gun violence, as mass shootings continue largely unmitigated.

There have been at least 365 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

