Cleveland police are searching for a suspect after 9 people were wounded in a mass shooting

By Joe Sutton, Dakin Andone and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people suffered gunshot wounds in a mass shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning, according to local police, who believe a single suspect fired on a group of people before fleeing the scene.

No one has died as a result of the shooting, which Cleveland Division of Police Chief Wayne Drummond said happened in the city’s Warehouse District at 2:25 a.m., when an unidentified individual shot at a group of people.

The suspect then fled the scene that Jennifer Ciaccia, an agency spokesperson, described in a statement as “chaotic.”

Cleveland officers were already nearby as part of a routine detail in the area, the chief said. They responded immediately and gave medical aid to the victims, who include seven men and two women ranging in age from 23 to 38, Drummond said.

No officers were hurt, Ciaccia said.

Victims were shot in places ranging from their knees and legs to their feet and arms, according to a news release.

None of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to Ciaccia.

MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed it received nine victims, with spokesperson Dorsena Koonce telling CNN that, as of early Sunday afternoon, two victims had been treated and released, five were in the emergency department, one was in the operating room and another had already had surgery.

Police are following leads and will “continue to work extremely hard to try to find” the person responsible, said Drummond. At that time, investigators had “no indication” that anything of note had taken place before the suspect opened fire.

Investigators said they were also reviewing evidence and video and have interviewed victims, a statement from Ciaccia says.

Police have described the suspect as a Black man wearing dark clothing.

The shooting is just the latest example of America’s struggle with gun violence, as mass shootings continue largely unmitigated.

There have been at least 365 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

US Rep. Shontel Brown – who represents Cleveland, part of Ohio’s 11th District – thanked first responders in a statement and urged Congress to do more to stem the crisis, specifically calling for universal background checks, banning assault weapons and addressing gun trafficking, among other measures.

“Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe,” Brown’s statement said. “This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb expressed gratitude that no one was killed in the shooting but said it marked a “tragic and sad day” that highlights the United States’ “massive gun problem.”

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.