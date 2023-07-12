Corrections officer watching surveillance video sounded the alarm as a Pennsylvania inmate escaped in seconds, official says



By Steve Almasy and Rob Frehse, CNN

(CNN) — Surveillance cameras caught inmate Michael Burham’s escape from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania last week, Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said in a news conference Wednesday.

Burham was in the recreation yard – a 40 feet by 40 feet space on the top floor – of Warren County’s jail last Thursday night with three other inmates. They were being watched on video, according to Eggleston, who said it was their designated gym time.

“In the amount of time that he got out of that roof was quicker than anybody could respond to get inside the room,” Eggleston said. It only took Burham seconds to climb workout equipment, get through the chain link roof, drop onto the permanent roof and then lower himself from the building top with the rope made of sheets, the commissioner said later.

The alarm was sounded by a corrections officer watching the video of Burham escaping, Eggleston said.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference with law enforcement officials that they are investigating reports there was a drone immediately adjacent to the jail at the time of the late-night escape.

“I’m not a big believer in coincidences,” he said, before adding that it is possible there could be an innocent explanation for a drone to be near the building.

Authorities said Tuesday evidence leads them to believe that Burham is still in the area and possibly getting help in his bid to evade the 200 law enforcement officers looking for him.

When asked Wednesday whether investigators were interviewing any possible accomplices, Bivens answered simply, “Yes.”

Burham has been described as armed and dangerous. He has military reserve experience and possesses survivalist skills, officials have said. He was in jail in connection with an arson and burglary case and was a suspect in a homicide.

Bivens told reporters Wednesday: “We have additional information that we have gleaned recently that causes me to have additional concerns that he may be armed.”

Jail operations and conditions are under review.

“Be assured that Warren County is conducting a rigorous internal investigation,” Warren County Commissioner Ben Kafferlin told reporters. “We’re reviewing every second of video surveillance, taking statements, reviewing time stamps, tag out sheets and interviewing every individual who may have information whether they are inside or outside the jail.”

Eggleston also explained in further detail how Burham escaped. The beams that held the chain fence down over the recreation yard were broken, creating holes where he was able to escape.

The jail is evaluated on a regular basis by the Department of Corrections.

“We have already discussed and are going to allocate money to expand the security on that roof complex and the deterrence associated with it,” Eggleston said. “Believe me, no one is ever going to think to try and climb out of there ever again.”

Eggleston deflected many questions about any involvement by jail staffers, saying repeatedly it was part of the criminal investigation.

The Warren County commissioners are in charge of the budget associated with the jail and are also part of the prison board that sets policy for the prison. The commissioners are also responsible for the prison staff.

This is the first successful jailbreak, Eggleston said, despite several other attempts.

“We’re not on a witch hunt but we are going to seek justice, including if that means with our employees,” Kafferlin said. Pennsylvania law requires them to keep any staff disciplinary actions confidential, the commissioner added.

There was no staff shortage at the time. The jail employs 48 guards.

At the time of Burham’s escape, the jail was housing 87 detainees. The facility can hold up to 140 inmates.

Warren County is in northern Pennsylvania, not far from the border with New York. The city of Warren is just outside the Allegheny National Forest.

Items continue to be discovered during dayslong manhunt

Bivens, who said Tuesday none of the reported sightings of Burham have panned out, told reporters Wednesday, “There are sightings that we believe are accurate.”

They are waiting for the results of testing to add to their confidence that witnesses have actually seen Burham, he added.

Officials have said they have found stuff that they believe is connected to him.

“We continue to find items. Those lead me to believe that there still a likelihood that he is here,” Bivens told reporters Tuesday, without providing details. Some of those items have been found in the past 24 hours, he said. “I also look at the absence of proof that he has gone anywhere else.”

Bivens said Wednesday they have found more items in the day since.

Authorities have also gone to cabins and other buildings that apparently have been burglarized but there is no DNA evidence yet that Burham has been there during his five-plus days on the run.

