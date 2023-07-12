Ed Sheeran fans hospitalized during Pittsburgh show

By Mitchell McCluskey and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A total of 17 people were transported to the hospital with various health emergencies during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said in a news release.

The transports were for heat-related incidents, as well as falls, one seizure, and two cardiac arrests, Pittsburgh EMS said.

In all, Pittsburgh EMS said they received 37 calls for service at the concert.

One worker who was deconstructing the setup inside Acrisure Stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor and was treated and transported to a hospital.

The other cardiac arrest occurred after a paramedic from an outside agency left the stadium. The patient was given several shocks and was resuscitated and transported to the hospital, Pittsburgh EMS said.

While the planet set alarming new records last week that are likely the highest temperatures in “at least 100,000 years,” as one scientist told CNN, Pittsburgh experienced normal seasonal heat at the time of the concert, according to CNN Weather.

