5 things to know for July 19: Trump, Tropical storm, Covid, Immigration, North Korea

(CNN) — A popular fast-food chain in the US has banned employees in some locations from wearing face masks while on the job. Although health experts recommend that vulnerable individuals might still want to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces, such as restaurants, these employees are being told they must show their smiles in order to emphasize the importance of customer service.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump said he’s been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. A target letter from federal prosecutors to Trump makes clear they are focused on Trump’s actions in their probe — and not just on those around him who tried to stop his election loss. The move is a sign Trump may soon be charged again, making it his third indictment. Trump has already been indicted twice this year — first in a New York hush money case and again regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. On Tuesday, the judge overseeing the documents case told prosecutors that a mid-December trial date would be too soon — raising the possibility that he would not face a federal trial until after the 2024 election.

2. Tropical Storm Calvin

A state of emergency has been declared for more than a million people in Hawaii as Tropical Storm Calvin threatens to deliver strong winds and torrential rain to the Big Island. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain are expected, with some areas seeing up to 10 inches — mainly along the windward and southeast flank of the island of Hawaii. Calvin is expected to remain a tropical storm at least through today as it moves westward to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said. Ahead of the potentially dangerous conditions, government offices and a number of businesses are expected to be closed today.

3. Covid-19

It has been more than two and a half years since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the US intelligence community has yet to reach a conclusion about where the virus originated. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the center of a theory that Covid-19 escaped from the lab in late 2019, triggering the global pandemic and nearly 7 million recorded deaths. This week, the Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan research lab following a monthslong review that revealed some safety concerns. The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, but researchers have repeatedly denied that the lab was related to the outbreak. To complicate matters, China has blocked international scientists from freely exploring all hypotheses for how the virus emerged — hampering research that could have potentially shone a light on the outbreak’s origin.

4. Immigration

A bus carrying dozens of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday evening — the fourth such bus to arrive in the city in recent weeks, according to a nonprofit. This comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have sent thousands of migrants to Democratic-led states in protest of the Biden administration’s immigration and border security efforts, which they have slammed as inadequate. The arriving migrants were greeted by an immigration coalition and community groups that provided them with food, clothes and consultations with legal immigration attorneys. Many nonprofits that are helping migrants are calling on the White House to provide protection for asylum seekers and increase funding in anticipation of more buses arriving in California and other states in the near term.

5. North Korea

For the first time in decades, a US soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody. That is a scenario that could cause a diplomatic headache for the US while it, alongside ally South Korea, tries to keep pressure on Pyongyang as the isolated nation ramps up its ballistic missile tests and hostile rhetoric. The US Army has identified the soldier who crossed the demarcation line into North Korea on Tuesday as Pvt. Travis King. Military officials say King “willfully and without authorization” crossed into North Korea while taking a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area, a small collection of buildings inside the 150-mile-long demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea. King is believed to be the first US soldier to cross into North Korea since 1982 and could potentially be used as a powerful bargaining chip, analysts say.

HAPPENING LATER

Israeli president to deliver address to joint meeting of Congress

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress later today in what is expected to mark a bipartisan show of support for a top strategic ally in the Middle East. There is widespread support for Israel on both sides of the aisle in Congress, but some House Democrats have said they’ll skip the address, citing concerns about human rights. House progressives have been vocal about their opposition to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the US sponsorship of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Rare deep sea fish spotted in shallow waters off the coast of Taiwan

In Japan, as legend has it, this giant fish reveals itself ahead of earthquakes or tsunamis. But scientists strongly dispute the idea.

Babies R Us is back with a new flagship store

The baby retailer is making a comeback after shuttering its doors years ago. This time, they’ve created different terrains in the store, such as cement and grass, for people to test strollers.

What it’s like to be an American living in Paris

Sidewalk cafés. Cobblestone streets. Masterful art. Paris has an elegant splendor unlike anywhere else in the world. Learn why more Americans are making the city their home.

Questions linger over Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Las Vegas police served a search warrant Monday as part of the investigation into the 1996 murder of musician Tupac Shakur. Here’s what we know.

Jason Aldean responds to backlash over politically charged single

While singing about guns is not uncommon in country music, some listeners are expressing strong discontent with the controversial themes in this song.

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿880

That’s about how many wildfires are burning throughout Canada right now as smoke continues to drift into the US. At least 580 of those wildfires are “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

— Actress Rachel Zegler, addressing criticism of casting decisions on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White.” Zegler has faced racist remarks from internet users who questioned why an actress of Latin descent was cast to play Snow White — a character with “skin as white as snow” in the animated classic. Disney defended its diverse casting decisions, saying it intends to depart from the classic cannon to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” from the 1937 film.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

See how drones are tracking the largest animals on Earth

﻿For years, scientists have been attaching GPS monitors to large animals to monitor their movements and conduct research. Watch this video to see the technology in action. (Click here to view)

