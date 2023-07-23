2 hikers found dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park

By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Two female hikers were found dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday afternoon, state police say.

Several hikers saw the women enter the park Saturday morning and became concerned after they did not see them return, Nevada State Police said in a statement released Sunday.

After the hikers asked for a welfare check on the women, Nevada State Police officers arrived at around 2:48 p.m., according to the statement. Officers found the body of one of the women on a trail inside the park.

Officers requested assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team. They then discovered the other hiker’s body in a canyon.

Nevada State Police did not provide a cause of death for the women. Police have opened an investigation into the deaths.

In Overton, where the park is located, Saturday’s high temperature was 114 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Most of southern Nevada is under an excessive heat warning this weekend, according to the service.

The park is about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

